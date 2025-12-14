54th BMW Dallas Marathon draws 19,000 runners as hometown athletes win race

article

The Brief Over 19,000 runners participated in the 54th BMW Dallas Marathon, with freezing temperatures greeting participants from all 50 states and over 30 countries. The marathon saw hometown champions take the top spots in the men's race and half-marathon, and a new women's course record was set in the half-marathon. The two-day event drew 50,000 visitors and included a Health and Fitness Expo, and a Kids Race with over 6,000 children participating.



More than 19,000 runners braved freezing temperatures Sunday as the 54th BMW Dallas Marathon took over downtown, drawing participants from all 50 states and more than 30 countries, race officials said.

Annual Dallas Marathon

What we know:

Runners ran through Dallas neighborhoods and around White Rock Lake before finishing at Dallas City Hall. The event attracted 170 elite athletes, marking one of the marathon’s largest competitive fields.

2025 Dallas Marathon attendance

Local perspective:

The marathon’s two-day Health and Fitness Expo drew more than 50,000 visitors to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, including more than 6,000 children who participated in the weekend’s Kids 100M Dash and 2-mile Oncor Kids Race, one of the country’s largest youth running events.

Phil Salmeron (@philsalmeronphoto on Instagram)

What they're saying:

"This year’s turnout truly showcased the spirit of our running community," said Jason Schuchard, president of the BMW Dallas Marathon.

2025 BMW Dallas Marathon results

Dallas runner 29-year-old Steven Fahy won the men’s marathon in 2 hours and 23 minutes, calling the hometown victory extra sentimental.

"Not only is this extra special because it’s my hometown marathon, but it’s also where I train every day, and it’s something I get to share with a lot of my training partners. It’s just kind of extra sentimental for me."

21-year-old Alauna Carstens of Olympia, Washington, won the women’s marathon in 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Half Marathon Winners

31-year-old Dallas resident Sergio Mena broke through for a long-sought victory, winning the men’s half-marathon in 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Phil Salmeron (@philsalmeronphoto on Instagram)

"I’ve been trying to win this race for the past four years," he said. "I love Dallas. Just running through the streets and seeing everybody on the side felt really good. This is just a dream come true," said Me

30-year-old Olympian, Dakotah Popehn of Michigan, set a women’s course record with a 1 hour and 12 minute finish.

Phil Salmeron (@philsalmeronphoto on Instagram)

50K Ultra Marathon Winners

35-year-old Dallas athlete, Jean Otero, won the men’s 50K in 3 hours and 12 minutes, his debut ultra.

Addison Walling won the women’s 50K in 3 hours and 56 minutes.

10K and 5K Winners

In Saturday’s 10K, 36-year-old Hassan Eissa of Euless, took the men’s title, while 23-year-old Jasmin Muhammad-Graham of Fort Worth, won the women’s race.

The 5K winners were 15-year-old Marc Genis of Colleyville for the men, and 17-year-old Maya Shariff of Plano for the women.

Friday Night Lights Mile Winners

Nearly 1,000 runners packed Dallas City Hall Plaza for Friday night’s one-mile event. Top finishers in simplified categories included:

Beginner: Rocky Cortez (men), Shannon Hartmann (women)

Walkers: Josh Bogan (men), Maggie Mount (women)

Youth: Maddox Click (boys), Annabelle Angeles (girls)

Masters: Charles Clark (senior men), Jessica Jacobsen (senior women)

Open Elite: Cael Grotenhuis (men), Krystal Quiroga (women)

What you can do:

Unofficial results are available at dallas.mychiptime.com, with winners pending final verification.

Phil Salmeron (@philsalmeronphoto on Instagram)