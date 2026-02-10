Texas Rangers begin reporting to Spring Training; dates you need to know

article

Texas Rangers pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Tuesday, kicking off the team's annual training period ahead of the season. The team will play 31 total exhibition games this spring, including a game against Team Brazil as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. The Rangers will host two exhibition games at Globe Life Field to close out Spring Training before heading to Philadelphia for their season-opener.



Texas Rangers pitchers and catchers reported to Surprise, Arizona for Spring Training on Tuesday, with the rest of the team heading to the desert in the coming days. Here are the dates to know as the Rangers gear up for the 2026 regular season.

Timeline:

Feb. 10: Pitchers & catchers report

Pitchers and catchers officially reported on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Spring Training for the team.

SURPRISE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Skip Schumaker, Nick Hundley, Dayton Moore, Senior advisors for baseball operations and Cole Figueroa, Vice President of baseball operations and assistant general manager, watch players during a spring training workout at Expand

The Feb. 10 workout marked the first day under new manager Skip Schumaker, who was hired in Nov. 2025 to replace the outgoing Bruce Bochy. Schumaker was previously manager of the Miami Marlins, where he won NL Manager of the Year in 2023.

Feb. 15: First full squad workout

All members of the Rangers' Spring Training roster will be in Arizona for the first time to participate in a full squad workout.

It will be the first time that outfielder Brandon Nimmo will participate in activities with the club. He was acquired from the New York Mets in the offseason for second baseman Marcus Semien.

Another name to watch is Mackenzie Gore, the pitcher acquired from the Nationals in January for five prospects.

Feb. 20: First Cactus League exhibition game vs. Kansas City Royals

The Rangers' first game of the Cactus League season will take place against the Kansas City Royals on Feb. 20 at Surprise Stadium. The two teams share the Spring Training facility.

MESA, ARIZONA - MARCH 15: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers bats in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during a spring training game at HoHoKam Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Most starters will likely get only a few innings before they're pulled to allow non-roster invitees and prospects to get at-bats. Starters like Corey Seager will get more at-bats and play more innings the further into Spring Training the team gets.

It will be the first of 31 total exhibition games for the Rangers this spring, which includes two split-squad games on Feb. 26 and March 14.

March 4: World Baseball Classic exhibition game vs. Brazil

To help international teams get ready for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, MLB teams will take them on in exhibition games this spring. The Rangers will face Team Brazil at Surprise Stadium before the international competition kicks off on March 5.

March 20: Spring Breakout game

For the third year, MLB will spotlight top prospects on every team with exhibition games pitting them against each other. The Rangers' prospect team will take on the Royals at Surprise Stadium as part of the showcase.

FRISCO, TX - MAY 01: Sebastian Walcott #1 of the Frisco RoughRiders looks on during the game between the Wichita Wind Surge and the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Homero Amador/Minor League Bas Expand

Shortstop Sebastian Walcott will be one of the biggest names in the game for the Rangers. MLB Pipeline rates Walcott as the 7th best prospect in all of baseball going into the 2026 season.

March 21: Final Cactus League games

The team's final game in Arizona will take place on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks before they head back to North Texas.

March 23–24: Exhibition games at Globe Life Field

Before kicking off the regular season in Philadelphia on March 26, the Rangers will play two exhibition games against the Royals at Globe Life Field. These games will not count towards Cactus League play.