Wylie man involved in Jan. 6 attack gets prison sentence reduced

A Texas man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, had his sentence reduced on Friday.

Wylie's Guy Reffitt, who prosecutors said was the "tip of the mob's spear" during the attack, had 7 months taken off his sentence.

The resentencing comes after a June Supreme Court decision led to his obstruction charge being dropped. The ruling said that in order to be charged with obstructing an official proceeding, there must be proof that defendants tried to tamper with or destroy documents.

Reffitt's new sentence is for six years and eight months in prison.

The member of the Texas Three Percenters militia ran toward the Capitol with a holstered handgun, zip-ties, body armor and a helmet on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt retreated after he was pepper sprayed by police, but waved on other rioters who eventually entered the building.

Prosecutors said Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, "with her head hitting every step on the way down."

Reffitt shook his head and appeared angry while he listened to the judge and prosecutor talk about the attack on the Capitol.

He went on an angry and profane rant to the judge.

"I was not there to take over no government," Reffitt said. "I love this country."

In court documents, prosecutors wrote that Reffitt’s calls and texts from jail indicate that he "views his imprisonment as an injustice and as part of a greater cause, and that he maintains pride in actions on January 6 and his involvement in the community of those who he believes have been wrongly prosecuted for their crimes on that day."

In addition to the obstruction charge, Reffit was convicted on four other counts. That included a charge for threatening his teenage children after returning to Wylie.

Reffitt's son, Jackson, testified in the trial against his father. He said his father told him and his younger sister that they would be traitors if they reported him to the FBI and that "traitors get shot."

Reffitt’s two daughters spoke at his resentencing. They described him as a caring father who doesn’t pose a danger to anybody.