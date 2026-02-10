Major Crash: Driver killed when pickup strikes semi-truck on I-35 in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A pickup truck driver was killed late Monday night after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer on northbound I-35 in Fort Worth. The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. at the ramp connecting I-35W to U.S. Highway 287, leading to a several-hour closure of all northbound lanes. While the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, the victim's identity has not yet been released.



A driver died Monday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-35, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to a major accident just after 9 p.m. at the northbound I-35 ramp entering U.S. Highway 287. Investigators determined that a pickup truck struck the rear of a semitrailer and then lost control.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities closed all northbound lanes of I-35W for several hours Monday night while crews cleared the wreckage. The roadway has since reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is unclear why the pickup struck the trailer.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased. Police have not confirmed if the driver of the semitrailer sustained any injuries during the collision.