Major Crash: Driver killed when pickup strikes semi-truck on I-35 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A driver died Monday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-35, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
What we know:
Police responded to a major accident just after 9 p.m. at the northbound I-35 ramp entering U.S. Highway 287. Investigators determined that a pickup truck struck the rear of a semitrailer and then lost control.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities closed all northbound lanes of I-35W for several hours Monday night while crews cleared the wreckage. The roadway has since reopened.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is unclear why the pickup struck the trailer.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased. Police have not confirmed if the driver of the semitrailer sustained any injuries during the collision.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.