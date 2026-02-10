DART considers new governance structure to keep cities from leaving service

The Brief DART board members met Tuesday to discuss a new governance and funding structure. The meeting comes as six cities have elections planned in May on whether they withdraw from DART's services. Cities like Plano and Irving have said they could cancel those elections if DART changes how it serves and charges those cities for its services.



DART officials met Tuesday to discuss organizational changes to try and prevent several North Texas cities from voting to leave their service in May.

What we know:

Several DART board members discussed the need for a region-wide solution as opposed to new plans for individual cities.

The proposal included a new governance structure where no city has a majority vote, and each city in DART's service area has a seat on the board.

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: A general view of a train at the Cypress Waters Station during the DART Silver Line Opening Ceremony on October 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dallas Area Rapid Transit)

Smaller changes like how to levy sales taxes on member cities were also included in the proposal. Those taxes could go back into city projects.

On Monday, Plano's city manager told city council that talks with DART were moving in the right direction. DART board chair Randall Bryant confirmed the proposal discussed Tuesday was the same one he discussed with Plano on Monday.

Plano, Farmers Branch, Irving and Addison said they could cancel their special May elections if DART approves these changes on how it serves and charges those cities.

What they're saying:

Most DART board members were in support of the changes.

"I felt that it would be best for both governance and for funding that we approach both problems with a regional solution," DART board chair Randall Bryant said during the meeting.

"I personally think DART needs to go further. That's my personal viewpoint, but I absolutely agree that we need to make this offer and see how the member cities respond," Anthony Ricciardelli, a DART board member from Plano, said.

There was some pushback from board members.

"I have no doubt in my mind that, except for some possible smaller exceptions, on election day DART will win," board member Enrique MacGregor, from Cockrell Hill and Dallas, said. "So now we're just handing money out to cities that threatened with this as a way to get money."

What's next:

The next steps in this process include the Regional Transportation Council meeting taking action and approving funding of the partnership program. The RTC is set to meet on Thursday.

Dallas city leaders plan on meeting Wednesday to symbolically give up its majority seat on the DART board. Any real change to the board structure would have to be approved by the legislature.

A DART special meeting may need to be called to discuss responses from cities and ensure changes can be made ahead of the deadline for cities to rescind the May elections.