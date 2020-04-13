TMZ: Dak Prescott hosts party at Prosper home during pandemic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is taking heat for a weekend party allegedly with at least 30 people.

By now, everyone should know about the 6-foot rule when it comes to social distancing and the ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people.

TMZ reported Dak got a reminder from the Prosper police. He has a home in Prosper, which is an affluent small town north of Dallas.

On Friday night, Dak reportedly hosted a birthday party for a friend at the house. Social media posts show Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was one of the people at the gathering.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Someone called the police and an officer with the Prosper Police Department paid Dak a visit the next day.

Police said the officer couldn’t confirm there had actually been a party. So the officer just spoke with Dak about the current Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Dak was criticized for working out with some current and former teammates, including former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, and not social distancing there either.

As far as the alleged party over the weekend, TMZ said it reached out to Dak’s representatives for comment but didn’t hear anything back.

Prosper police said they will continue to seek voluntary compliance with regard to the state’s disaster orders. But if needed, they will consider additional enforcement actions.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases