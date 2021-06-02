Texas Rangers to allow fans to bring own food, water into Globe Life Field

article

Fans will soon be allowed to bring their own food and water to Texas Rangers games.

Team officials said Wednesday each guest at Globe Life Field can bring food in as long as it's inside a sealed, clear plastic bag that is one gallon sized or less. Each fan will also be allowed to bring sealed non-flavored water in a plastic bottle that is less than a liter.

Soft-sided bags and purses that are no bigger than 16" x 16" x 8" can also be brought into Rangers’ home games.

The changes were made as MLB teams rollback COVID-19 policies. The food, water and bag guidelines were supposed to be the original rules when the new stadium opened in 2020.

"We are instituting these revised food/beverage and bag policies for the convenience of our guests," said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

The updated policies will be effective starting this Friday, June 4, the start of a five-game homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

RELATED:

Texas Rangers, Frisco RoughRiders ditch mask rules after updated CDC guidelines released

Advertisement

Texas Rangers say Opening Day will be at 100 percent capacity of Globe Life Field