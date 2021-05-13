Texas Rangers, Frisco RoughRiders ditch mask rules after updated CDC guidelines released

article

Two North Texas sports teams lifted their mask requirements within hours of new CDC guidelines on vaccinated Americans.

The Texas Rangers and the Frisco RoughRiders, the AA affiliate of the Rangers, both announced Thursday afternoon they would no longer require fans to wear masks at their respective ballparks.

The Rangers said wearing a mask is now only "recommended" as opposed to "required." The Rangers have been at full capacity all season and did require masks on entry, but were not enforcing any mask rules for people seated despite stating fans should only take them off to eat or drink.

The Rangers begin a four-game road trip Thursday night in Houston and don’t have a home game until Monday.

The RoughRiders say they received the go ahead from Major League Baseball for the change at Riders Field.

The Dallas Mavericks have not announced any changes to its mask policy or attendance limits at the American Airlines Center. Fans at Mavericks games are required to wear masks, except to briefly eat or drink in their seats, and the policy is enforced by AAC ushers.

