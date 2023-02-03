Texas Rangers equipment truck heads to Arizona for Spring Training
ARLINGTON, Texas - After a week of cold and ice here's a sign that warmer weather is on the way: The Texas Rangers equipment truck is on its way to Arizona for Spring Training.
The truck left from Globe Life Field around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona for Spring Training on Feb. 15.
The rest of the roster will report on Feb. 20.
Texas has not posted a winning record since 2016.
There is hope around the Rangers after they revamped their rotation this offseason, adding ace Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney.
In 2022, Rangers pitchers posted a 4.22 ERA, good for 22nd in the MLB.
Texas also hired 3-time World Series champ Bruce Bochy to be the team's new manager.
The Rangers first Spring Training game will be Feb. 25 against the Kansas City Royals.