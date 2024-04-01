Take a closer look at the Texas Rangers' elaborate championship rings

The Texas Rangers received their World Series championship rings over the weekend in a ceremony before the Cubs game at Globe Life Field.

The ring was designed and manufactured by Jason of Beverly Hills. CEO Jason Arasheben said it took about three months to design the ring with the team and then about six weeks to produce it.

"It was important for us to have not only have a beautiful design but to tell a beautiful story, a story of the season, the players, the organization, and the city," Arasheben said. "So, on this, everything was very intentional."

For example, the ring weighs 150 grams, which is the exact weight of an MLB baseball.

"There’s a whole bunch of Easter eggs hidden into this ring," Arasheben said.

About the Texas Rangers championship ring

103 blue sapphires = total number of wins in 2023

23 red rubies = the year the Rangers won the World Series

On the alternate top, 49 points of rubies = the number of players who held a spot on the active roster in 2023

Removing the top reveals 11-0, the team’s 2023 postseason road record

The slogan "ROAD Dominance" is written using the logos of the four teams the Rangers beat away from home

11 stones on the Rangers logo = number of postseason wins on the road

52 points of diamonds in "CHAMPIONS" honor the first World Championship in the Rangers 52- year history

16 emerald cut diamonds = the number of consecutive postseason games in which the Rangers hit a home run

90 stones circling the side of the ring = the number of regular season wins in 2023

1 diamond in the World Series trophy = the first championship in franchise history

3mm stone inside the trophy = the number of American League championships the Rangers have won

3 diamonds on the player side = the organization’s pillars of baseball – "Compete with passion, be a good teammate, and dominate the fundamentals."

72 points of diamonds on the border of the bezel = the year the Rangers moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas (1972).

30 stones on the inner bezel = the 30 home runs the team hit during the postseason

2.33 carats on the side of the ring = the 233 home runs the club had during the regular season

Inside the shank the player's signature is engraved, as well as the postseason series records and the phrase "AS ONE"

"It was a collaborative effort. We’ve done rings for NHL teams, NBA teams, NFL teams. But this was our very first World Series ring. So, when they won, I reached out. We had a meeting of the minds and we got together and with it being the Rangers’ first championship in 52 years and my first World Series ring, it was a match made in heaven," Arasheben said.

But that’s not all. Arasheben said he needed more real estate to continue telling the team’s robust story. So, the ring also has some hidden details.

"The top comes off and it reveals the state of Texas as well as the road record during the playoffs. But that’s not it. I’ve got more here. There’s a trap door on the back. And the trap door opens up and it has an actual piece of leather from a World Series baseball. And then the top is reversible. So, you can change it to a completely different color if you decide you want to," he said.

How can fans get a Texas Rangers championship ring?

Between now and June 23, Rangers fans can enter a sweepstakes to win an authentic ring. To enter, visit www.rangers.com/ringsweeps.

There will also be replicas given out to the first 15,000 fans at select games.