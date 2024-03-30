Texas Rangers get World Series Championship rings during special pregame ceremony

The Texas Rangers were presented with their 2023 World Series Championship rings.

There was a ceremony before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field to give the rings to players and staff members.

Fans got to the stadium early to watch the presentation and cheer on as their favorite players got their rings from manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young.

Players were trying on their new bling after the ceremony.

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 30: Ezequiel Duran #20, Nathan Eovaldi #17, Adolis García #53, Jon Gray #22, Andrew Heaney #44 and Jonathan Hernández #72 of the Texas Rangers look at their World Series championship rings prior to the game between the Chicago C Expand

The rings, which were created with Jason of Beverly Hills, feature visible and hidden tributes to the team’s World Series win last season.

There are 103 blue sapphires on the top of the ring for the total number of wins in in the regular season and postseason, along with 23 red rubies to represent the year the Rangers won the World Series.

One of the hidden tributes is by removing the top, there is an 11-0 and "ROAD Dominance" to remember the team’s undefeated record in the postseason.

There are several more meaningful features, including each ring will include a small covering of a baseball that was used in the 2023 World Series.