What's changed for the Texas Rangers since last year's World Series win?

For the first time in the team’s history, the Texas Rangers are starting a season as World Series champions.

For Opening Day on Thursday, the Rangers will be taking on the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field in front of a national audience.

Some Rangers fans are still basking in the glow of last season’s championship, but for those who were focused on the other Dallas teams during the offseason, here’s a look at the changes to the team from last season:

Rookie Wyatt Langford Joins the Lineup

Despite playing less than half of a season in the minor leagues, top prospect Wyatt Langford has made waves and made the Opening Day roster for the Rangers.

He was the 4th overall pick in last year's draft, out of the University of Florida.

After being drafted, he hit .360 across several minor league levels last season. In Spring Training, he’s hit .365 and six home runs.

Langford could DH and play some outfield.

Fans are excited for an outfield that could feature Langford and Evan Carter for years to come.

Jordan Montgomery Leaves for Arizona

Jordan Montgomery was a big part of the pitching staff during last season’s run to the World Series after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Rangers did not bring him back after he became a free agent this offseason.

Montgomery instead signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who he helped the Rangers beat in the World Series.

After the trade last season, Montgomery had a 2.79 ERA for the Rangers, and went 3-1 for the Rangers in the playoffs. He pitched 14 innings in the ALCS against the Astros with a 1.29 ERA.

The starting pitching rotation will be one of the bigger question marks going into season, as they work to replace Montgomery. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom will also be starting the season on the injured list.

The Rangers recently signed Michael Lorenzen, but it’s unclear what role he will play for the team.

Gold-trimmed Championship Uniforms

After winning the championship, the Rangers revealed some new jerseys to celebrate their World Series win.

The Rangers' "Gold Collection" features uniforms with gold trim around the Rangers logo, number and name on the back.

The typical white T on the hat is now gold as well. The uniforms also include a patch on the arm showing the Commissioner's Trophy.

Some fans camped out overnight for a chance to get their hands on the team's gold-trimmed championship jerseys.

Here's the schedule for when the team will wear the jerseys:

Thursday, March 28, vs. Chicago Cubs

Saturday, March 30 vs. Chicago Cubs

Sunday, March 31 vs. Chicago Cubs

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Oakland A's

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, June 4 vs. Detroit Tigers

Whataburger at Globe Life Field

One off the field change that fans are excited about is a new concession option for fans at Globe Life Field.

Whataburger will be opening a stand at Globe Life Field in Arlington for the first ever this season.

Team officials say the restaurant will be open and serving up food favorites by April 5.

There will be an "express menu," with shakes, burgers, french fries, onion rings and more available when the restaurant opens up.