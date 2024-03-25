Whataburger coming to Globe Life Field

It doesn't get much more Texan than watching Rangers baseball while enjoying some Whataburger.

The hamburger chain is opening a stand at Globe Life Field in Arlington for the first ever this season.

You will be able to grab your burger in Section 105 once it is open.

The restaurant will not be ready for Opening Day against the Cubs on Thursday, March 28.

Team officials say the restaurant will be open and serving up food favorites by April 5.

"We've created an express menu, so that fans can get through the line quickly, but still have some of their iconic items," said Casey Rapp, Delaware North's Globe Life Field General Manager.

Shakes, burgers, french fries, onion rings and more will be available when the restaurant opens up.

Related article

A preview of concessions at Globe Life Field on Monday showed the Whataburger with a "Coming Soon" sign.