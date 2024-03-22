Rookie Wyatt Langford makes Texas Rangers Opening Day roster

article

Top prospect Wyatt Langford made the Opening Day roster for the Texas Rangers.

He was the 4th overall pick in last year's draft, out of the University of Florida.

It’s expected Langford will DH and play some outfield.

After being drafted, he hit .360 across several minor league levels last season. So far this Spring Training, he’s hit .388 and six home runs.

Langford has played well so far in his time with the Rangers, and he’s expected to add to the Rangers’ offense and help the team defend the World Series.