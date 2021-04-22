Texas minor league baseball team renamed Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for some 2021 games

article

A Texas minor league baseball team is giving a shout out to a Texas fast food staple -- Whataburger's honey butter chicken biscuit.

The Corpus Christi Hooks will become the Corpus Christi Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday during the 2021 minor league baseball season.

The Hooks, an AA affiliate of the Houston Astros, will wear jerseys that have a resemblance to the orange and white Whataburger table tent. It will also have matching orange and white hats and orange socks as part of the uniform.

Replica jerseys and hats are on sale at cchooks.com/shop.

The fast food franchise first opened in Corpus Christi in 1950 and the team plays at Whataburger Field. The Hooks' season begins May 4.