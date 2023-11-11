Henderson accounts for 4 TDs in first start as Texas A&M routs Mississippi State 51-10

article

Jaylen Henderson accounted for four touchdowns in his first career start and Shemar Stewart returned a fumble for a score to lead Texas A&M to a 51-10 rout of Mississippi State Saturday night.

The victory makes Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) bowl eligible after failing to qualify in last year's 5-7 season.

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coverage

Henderson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and two more scores with Max Johnson out with a rib injury. Henderson, a transfer from Fresno State, is the third starting quarterback this year for the Aggies, who lost Conner Weigman to a season-ending foot injury after four games.

Henderson connected with Ainias Smith on a 19-yard TD reception to extend the lead to 27-10 with five minutes left in the second quarter. Henderson made it 34-10 with an 11-yard touchdown run just before halftime.

Jarred Kerr sacked Mike Wright early in the third quarter and forced a fumble. Stewart, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end, scooped it up and escaped one would-be tackler before rumbling 43 yards for the touchdown to make it 41-10.

Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6) gave true freshman Chris Parson his first career start in their fourth game since quarterback Will Rogers injured his non-throwing shoulder. But went back to Wright, who started the last three games, early in the second after Parson threw two interceptions.

Parson re-entered the game on the ninth play of the drive after Wright's fumble and Tyreek Chappell intercepted him in the end zone. He threw for 36 yards and Wright had 68 yards. The team's only touchdown came on a kick return on the opening kickoff.

It's the third straight loss for the Bulldogs, who'll have to win their final two games to become bowl eligible for a 14th straight season.

Mississippi State jumped out to an early lead when Zavion Thomas returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M evened the score when Henderson scored on a 22-yard run on A&M's first possession.

Deuce Harmon intercepted Parson on Mississippi State's next drive, but the Aggies couldn't take advantage of the turnover and punted.

A 1-yard TD run by Amari Daniels with about 2 ½ minutes left in the first quarter put Texas A&M on top 14-7. Parson was intercepted again on the next drive when his pass was deflected by Chappell and picked off by Jacoby Mathews.

A 33-yard field goal by Randy Bond on the last play of the first quarter extended the lead to 17-7.

Bond added a 52-yard field goal that made it 20-7 early in the second.

Mississippi State cut the lead to 20-10 on a 35-yard field goal by Kyle Ferrie about seven minutes before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Parson and Wright both looked overmatched against the Aggies and the Bulldogs must hope that Rogers can return soon to stabilize the position.

Texas A&M: Henderson filled in nicely Saturday and the Aggies should feel confident moving forward if Johnson remains out and he's leading the offense for the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Host Southern Miss next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Host Abilene Christian next Saturday.