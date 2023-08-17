TCU, SMU put 'Battle for the Iron Skillet' on hold, reports say

The long-running 'Battle for the Iron Skillet' rivalry game between TCU and SMU's football teams will reportedly be put on hold.

The Fort Worth and Dallas schools have battled for the bragging rights since 1915.

The clash will be paused after the game in the 2025 season, according to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

According to McMurphy, the pause was TCU's idea.

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 24: TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) tries to avoid a tackle by Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Shanon Reid (12) during the game between SMU and TCU on September 24, 2022 at Gerald J Ford Stadium in Dall Expand

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took his displeasure about the news to social media.

"This is the greatest college football rivalry in North Texas, but this is about more than football — this is about Dallas vs FW, Hatfields vs McCoys, good vs evil, the Force vs the Dark Side --@MayorMattie put a stop to this!" he posted. ⁦

This year's Battle for the Iron Skillet will be the 102nd meeting between the two schools.

SMU will take on TCU in Fort Worth on Sept. 23.