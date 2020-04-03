Some concerned with lack of social distancing by Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant during workout picture

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott joined Dez Bryant for a workout on Thursday, but some are concerned the two aren't practicing social distancing after Bryant tweeted out a group picture with everyone involved in the workout arm-in-arm.

Health officials are calling for social distancing in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the number of cases topping 1 million on Wednesday.

The current Cowboys quarterback joined the former Cowboys wide receiver for a workout, as Bryant works to get back on an NFL roster.

But the workout is making headlines for the wrong reasons, as Bryant and Prescott are pictured with three others, and all five are standing next to each other, with their arms on each other’s shoulders.

Some Cowboys fans who commented on the picture were excited about the prospect of a Dak and Dez partnership, but others pointed out that the two were not six feet apart, as health officials urge everyone to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter user @dryanHMS tweeted to Dez: “I love football and Cowboys! But let’s be real. You are role models. ALL have been asked to social distance. Schools are closed, people have lost their jobs, healthcare workers risk their health and their family’s health for US. There is no I in TEAM USA. Make better choices pls”