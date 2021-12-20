SMU vs Evansville canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak on Purple Aces

An SMU basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases with their opponent.

SMU was set to host the University of Evansville at Moody Coliseum, but the game was called off Monday morning.

SMU said the game had to be canceled due to positive cases on the Evansville team that has forced that school to temporarily pause the season.

The game will not be rescheduled. The Mustangs return to the court Dec. 29 in their conference opener at Tulsa.

SMU is 9-3 on the season with the conclusion of non-conference play.

