Dallas Stars game vs. Winnipeg scheduled for Wednesday postponed

The Dallas Stars game against the Winnipeg Jets scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been postponed as the NHL deals with increasing COVID-19 cases amid the omicron variant.

All NHL games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team through Dec. 23 have been postponed, which included the Stars game.

This decision came after several days of meetings between the NHL, the NHL Players’ Association, and medical experts.

"With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, and amid changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting Protocols as necessary," the league said in a statement.

