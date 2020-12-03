SMU regular season over after Saturday’s game vs. Houston cancelled

SMU’s regular season is over after its game against Houston has been cancelled.

The Mustangs were set to host the Cougars at Ford Stadium this Saturday, but due to COVID-19 issues with SMU the game will not be played.

The game itself had already been rescheduled once, postponed from November when COVID-19 issues with Houston forced a postponement. That will not happen this time and the game won’t be made up.

SMU officials said there was one positive case with an SMU football staff member that resulted in numerous players and position groups to go into contact tracing protocol/quarantine.

“While we are disappointed that our regular season is now over and that our seniors will not be able to partake in Senior Day festivities, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remain our top priority,” SMU Athletic Director Rick Hart said in a statement.

SMU hopes to receive a bowl invite. The Mustangs finished the season 7-3 and spent half the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

RELATED:

Advertisement

SMU-Houston rescheduled for December 5 after COVID-19 postponement

SMU-Houston postponed due to COVID-19 cases on Cougars