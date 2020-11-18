SMU-Houston postponed due to COVID-19 cases on Cougars

Saturday’s SMU vs. Houston game was postponed Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases among the Cougars players.

The game was set to be played at SMU’s Ford Stadium and was supposed to be the final home game of the year for the Mustangs.

It is the fourth game Houston has had called off this season because of the coronavirus but the first to be wiped out because the Cougars were unable to play.

SMU has had one cancellation (TCU) and one postponement (UH) now this season, but both due to issues with the other team.

No make-up dates were immediately announced. The schools said they will work with the conference to reschedule. A potential option is Saturday, December 12, as both schools have availability.

The American Athletic Conference also announced Navy at South Florida was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. Navy has now had three straight games postponed, though this time the opponent was the problem. USF said it could not play because of the impact of COVID-19 on its team.

The two postponements raise the number of games disrupted this week by the virus across major college football to 10 after 15 were called off last week.

