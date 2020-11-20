SMU-Houston rescheduled for December 5 after COVID-19 postponement

SMU’s game against Houston has been rescheduled following a postponement due to COVID-19 cases on the Cougars.

The Mustangs will host Houston on Saturday, December 5 at Ford Stadium. The game was supposed to be played this Saturday, November 21.

The rescheduled matchup will be the final home game and regular season game for SMU this year.

Saturday's originally scheduled game was the fourth Houston has had called off this season because of the coronavirus but the first to be wiped out because the Cougars were unable to play.

SMU has had one cancellation (TCU) and one postponement (UH) this season, but both due to issues with the other team.

