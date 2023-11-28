SMU confirms quarterback Preston Stone has a broken leg, won't play in AAC championship

article

SMU confirmed it will be without starting quarterback Preston Stone for Saturday’s American Athletic Conference championship game.

Stone is done for the season after breaking his leg during the Mustangs’ blowout win over Navy this past Saturday.

Even though he didn’t play in the second half, he was named co-offensive player of the week in the AAC.

Related article

Redshirt freshman Kevin Jennings from South Oak Cliff will get the start for the Mustangs on Saturday.

He led South Oak Cliff to a state championship in 2021.

SMU is on an eight-game winning streak and needs an upset win against Tulane for a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game.

A win would also give the #25 Mustangs their first conference title in nearly 40 years.

SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee signs multi-year extension

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee leads the Southern Methodist Mustangs onto the field during a college football game between the Navy Midshipmen and Southern Methodist Mustangs on November 25, 2023 at Ger Expand

Meanwhile, head coach Rhett Lashlee has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the school.

The 40-year-old has reportedly been making around $3 million a year and has been mentioned as a possible candidate for vacancies at Houston and Mississippi State.

According to reports, the new deal keeps him in Dallas as SMU moves to the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.

It also puts his pay on par with most ACC coaches, which is around $5 million a year.