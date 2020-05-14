SMU QB Shane Buechele raises $50k for Dallas COVID-19 relief fund

article

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson received two donations Thursday to help with the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele presented Johnson with a check for $50,000.

Buechele, along with his girlfriend Paige Vasquez, said they raised the money to give back to their community. They undertook the fundraising effort on their own, Johnson said, without any push or help from the city.

Johnson also said he hoped SMU and all universities could take the field for the 2020 season later this year.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“I love college football. I can watch it all day long if you let me, ask my wife. But we have to be safe. So, I’m going to let the public health authorities and experts help make those decisions about when and where and how sports are going to come back,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

The mayor also accepted a donation from the Aga Khan Council for Central United States. It's a social governance body of the Ismaili Muslim Community.

The group donated 10,000 surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to be distributed to the city's first responders.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases