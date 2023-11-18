Stone TD pass keeps SMU unbeaten in AAC, tops Memphis 38-34

Preston Stone fired a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hudson with under three minutes left in the game to seal a 38-34 win over Memphis to keep the Mustangs unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference on Saturday.

SMU remains tied with Tulane and UTSA, all unbeaten in the AAC, heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Mustangs close out their regular season at home against Navy while Tulane and UTSA square off in New Orleans.

Blake Watson ran 11 yards for a touchdown to pull Memphis into a 28-28 tie on the first play of the fourth quarter, but SMU answered with a six-play, 60-yard drive that culminated in a 32-yard Collin Rogers field goal to take the lead for good. Memphis' Seth Henigan threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Demeer Blankumsee in the final minute to set the final margin.

Stone finished 15-of-23 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns for SMU (9-2, 7-0). LJ Johnson Jr. carried 21 times for 115 yards and a touchdown.

SMU is now 9-0 when it has scored 30 points or more this season.

Henigan was 35-of-51 passing for 402 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis (8-3, 5-2). Roc Taylor caught eight passes for 146 yards and Blankumsee caught nine for 114 yards and two scores.