SMU vs. TCU football game postponed due to COVID-19 cases among TCU players, staff

The football game between SMU and TCU has been postponed indefinitely after it was learned that positive COVID-19 cases came back for some players and staff of TCU’s football program.

The game was initially cancelled, after TCU opted to schedule an FCS team when the Big XII said its members could only play one out-of-conference opponent. That FCS school said it wouldn’t be playing, reopening a slot on TCU’s schedule.

TCU’s Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati made the announcement Friday.

The game was set to be played September 11, but Donati said the two sides have agreed “to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game.”