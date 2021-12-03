Reports: Former Southlake Carroll star who skipped senior year to transfer from Ohio St.

article

Former Southlake Carroll star and current Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal.

Yahoo Sports reports Ewers is considering Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech as transfer options.

Ewers left Southlake a year early to enroll at Ohio State and start making money through the new name image and likeness rules.

He likely has already made more than $1 million through the deals.

He has taken two snaps for the Buckeyes this season.

RELATED: Former Southlake Carroll quarterback who skipped senior year signs $1.4M deal with marketing group