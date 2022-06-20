Report: Dallas Stars to hire Peter Deboer as new head coach

The Dallas Stars may have found a new head coach.

According to Sportsnet, the team picked Peter Deboer to replace Rick Bowness. But other insiders report it’s not a done deal yet as the two sides continue hammering out a contract.

Deboer recently coached the Las Vegas Golden Knights but was fired in May after the team missed the playoffs.

He could replace Bowness, who stepped down from his position after the Stars were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

After three seasons with the Golden Knights, Deboer was 98-50 and 12. He lost to the Stars in the 2020 Conference Finals.

He’s also coached in San Jose, New Jersey and Florida.

When he was in San Jose, Deboer advanced to the 2016 Cup Final with current Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill likely talked with Pavelski about bringing Deboer on board.

Earlier this month, Nill said the team was looking at 30 to 35 candidates for the head coaching position.

This would make Deboer the fifth coach the Stars have had at the helm in the past five years.