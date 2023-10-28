Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers Game 2 crowd breaks record set in Game 1

Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers fans were going crazy on their way out of Globe Life Field after Adolis Garcia's walk-off home run gave them the win in the opening game of the World Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers broke an attendance record for the second-straight game on Saturday night.

The team said an even 42,500 people attended the Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

That's a new record for a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

42,472 fans attended Game 1.

It did not top the overall attendance record for an event at Globe Life.

That title belongs to a Morgan Wallen concert in Oct. 2022 when 43,598 country music fans made their way to the stadium.