Texas Rangers Game 2 crowd breaks record set in Game 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers broke an attendance record for the second-straight game on Saturday night.
The team said an even 42,500 people attended the Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
That's a new record for a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
42,472 fans attended Game 1.
It did not top the overall attendance record for an event at Globe Life.
That title belongs to a Morgan Wallen concert in Oct. 2022 when 43,598 country music fans made their way to the stadium.