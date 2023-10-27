Rangers fans broke a Globe Life Field record on Friday night for Game 1 of the World Series

Texas Rangers fans set a record as they flocked to Globe Life Field in Arlington to watch their team take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series.

The team announced that 42,472 fans attended the game on Friday night, setting a record for a game at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Fans enter the ballpark before Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/MLB Photos vi Expand

It did not top the overall attendance record for an event at Globe Life.

That title belongs to a Morgan Wallen concert in Oct. 22 when 43,598 country music fans made their way to the stadium.

In 2012, Rangers home games averaged 42,719 fans per game at their previous home across the parking lot which then went by the name Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.

Game 2 could potentially have more fans squeeze in than Game 1.

On Friday, StubHub sales for Game 2 tickets jumped by 40% in the last 48 hours.