Houston continued their dominance over the Texas Rangers in Arlington in Game 3, on Thursday the Rangers are looking to bounce back.

The Astros beat the Rangers 8-5 on Wednesday night to improve their record at Globe Life Field to 7-1 on the year.

Despite the loss, the Rangers are still leading the series 2-1 and a win on Thursday night would give them the opportunity to close out the series at home.

The Rangers are sending LHP Andrew Heaney to the mound. Houston is starting RHP Jose Urquidy.

Live Updates

Starting Pitchers ALCS Game 4

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Texas Rangers Lineup

Houston Astros Lineup

Jose Altuve 2B Mauricio Dubon CF Alex Bregman 3B Yordan Alvarez DH Jose Abreu 1B Kyle Tucker RF Chas McCormick LF Jeremy Pena SS Martin Maldonado C

Globe Life Field To Open The Roof

The MLB made the decision to open the roof at Globe Life Field on Thursday night.

The roof has not been opened since May 21, when the Rangers played the Colorado Rockies.

Since the stadium opened in 2020, the Rangers have played 44 games with the roof open. The Rangers are 20-24 in those games.

In 2023, the Rangers are 7-4 with the roof open.