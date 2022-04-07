Rain delays MLB opening game; Rangers set to play Blue Jays

article

After a lockout delayed the Major League Baseball season, rain is delaying Thursday’s first game.

The New York Mets were set to play the Washington Nationals in the opening game. It’s been moved to Thursday night instead of Thursday afternoon due to rain in the forecast.

The Texas Rangers start the season on the road in Toronto Friday against the Blue Jays.

RELATED: Texas Rangers unveil new food offered at Globe Life Field

Spring training had a few bright spots for the Rangers.

The team finished with the second most exhibition wins in the American League.

"The way that group came together in camp was probably what was most impressive. And I think it's because they're like minded. They all kind of have the same understanding of the game. The way they respect the game, they respect the teammates, the high character that they all have, it's a phenomenal group," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

Advertisement

After a three-game series in Toronto, the Rangers have their own home opener Monday afternoon in Arlington against the Colorado Rockies then four more games against the Los Angeles Angels.