Plano woman is a five-time disc golf world champion

A young Plano woman is making a living playing disc golf.

Paige Pierce travels the country in her van competing in more than 20 tournaments a year.

The Plano East High School graduate started playing at the age of 4 and went pro at 18.

This summer she won her fifth world championship, making her the No. 1 ranked female disc golf player in the world.

“I never thought that disc golf could be my job. And now I have enough money to pay my car and buy a house,” she said.

Pierce earns money by winning tournaments, along with sponsorships and endorsement deals.

One of her goals now is to introduce more people to the sport. She’ll be traveling to nine countries doing workshops to promote disc golf.