Newborns in Texas & Georgia dressed for National Championship

How hyped is North Texas for the TCU Horned Frogs?

Even newborn babies are getting into the spirit.

Baylor Scott and White Health dressed up some of the tiniest Texans in purple Horned Frogs gear.

They’re going toe to toe with the newborns at Piedmont Health in Georgia, who are decked out in the Bulldogs’ red and black.

No matter who wins Monday night’s college football national championship game, the winners are these precious babies getting in on the fun.