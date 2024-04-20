Kawhi Leonard’s status remains questionable ahead of Game 1: 'We’re prepared both ways'

The NBA playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is set to be a star-studded showdown in the West.

The Mavericks have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and the Clippers have four future Hall of Famers – Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and James Harden. However, one of those stars may not be available for Game 1.

On Saturday, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed superstar Kawhi Leonard’s status remains up in the air as he continues to deal with inflammation in his right knee.

"We’re prepared both ways and so, we’re not sure. The guys are ready and we're ready to get going, and so you just gotta prepare for everything."

Lue said he has an idea who would start in Leonard's place if he isn't available, but declined to specify.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Clippers have not had a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the postseason since 2020 when they blew a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

While the team has been battle-tested through the years, this time, they hope the battle wounds will lead to positive results.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers high fives Russell Westbrook #0, Terance Mann #14 and Norman Powell #24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SUGGESTED: 'This year, it’s going to be different': Key takeaways from Clippers Media Day 2023

"This is a very talented group. So, we know we're capable of winning and playing good basketball," Paul George told reporters on Saturday."We would love to be fully healthy down the road. But I think we've got enough to go out and win."

SUGGESTED:

George continued to say, "We play with guys being in and out of lineups throughout the whole season. So you know, I think we're good when it comes to kind of just holding together."

If Leonard can't go for Game 1, there will be more pressure on those future Hall of Famers. However, both George and Lue said it's a team effort.

"It's on all of us. It's not just one player or two players. It's all of us collectively doing our jobs and, doing the best we can do it. And so, it's not on one or two guys. It's on everybody to produce as well as me and the coaching staff" Lue said.

Clippers President of Basketball Operation, Lawrence Frank, said something similar earlier in the week.

"If by any chance [Leonard] can’t play Game 1, we feel very, very good about our group. That’s why we built a team of really talented guys who have a ton of experience, future Hall of Famers who’ve been in these situations before. And guess what? As frustrating as it is, for Kawhi, for our team, just in terms of dealing with this, it’s the reality around the NBA," Frank said Thursday.

While all eyes will be on the stars, plenty of other guys on both teams are ready for the limelight.

The Mavericks bolstered their roster by adding P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford ahead of the February trade deadline.

Terance Mann, known as the Clippers’ "Glue Guy," enters the series with playoff experience and was key to the Clippers advancing to their first-ever Western Conference Finals in 2021. Mann’s career-high 39-point performance is often considered an all-time favorite moment for Clipper Nation.

Other names to watch include veteran P.J. Tucker, who brings playoff experience, Amir Coffey, and Mason Plumlee. The Clippers also signed Kai Jones to a multi-year contract last week. It's unknown if he'll see any playing time this postseason.

Lue was in good spirits on Saturday and said he's looking forward to everything that comes with the postseason.

"We feel really good about our game plan and how we want to execute with the stress level increase in the playoffs," Lue said. "That's what you play for, to get to this moment. To play for a championship. And so there's no better feeling, you know, making the postseason, making the playoffs. All the hard work you put in over the course of the season, and now you're finally here. I feel great"

The series begins on Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. PT in the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.