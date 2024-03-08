Mike Doocy celebrates 30 years at FOX 4

Sports anchor Mike Doocy celebrated 30 years at FOX 4 on March 7, 2024.

The surprise anniversary show for Doocy featured tributes from several DFW sports figures Mike has covered over the last three decades.

"You are an amazing broadcaster. You've done it your way, and you've done it with style," said former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones sent a heartfelt tribute of his own.

"If everyone in sports was as classy as Mike Doocy it would be a notch above where it is today," said Jones. "I hope we get 30 more and I hope I'm right there with you."

In addition to FOX 4, Mike has also gotten to know the Metroplex through his appearances on The Ticket.

Hosts from the radio station shared their tributes to Mike.

"I think you're the finest anchor I've ever seen in this Dallas-Fort Worth market. You are such a professional, you are so good at your craft, maybe behind Dale and I guess maybe Clarice because she's maybe the GOAT, and maybe a few others," said The Muser's Craig Miller.

Mike's wife, Ruth, and his daughters, Christina and Laura, also shared their heartfelt sentiments in a tribute a tearful Mike described as "not fair."

"Neither you nor I really thought we would be in Texas for 30 years, but they seem to have adopted you," said Ruth.

"The dedication and the passion you have shown, not only in this job, but in every area of your life is incredibly inspiring to me," said Christina.

"No matter how late you would be at the station, you would always wake up in the morning to walk me to school. Even if I was in high school, and I was like, stop walking me to school," recalled Laura.

At the end of the night, Mike gave a tribute of his own to the viewers.

"I was greeted with kindness from that very first day, from Clarice and others. And I've been greeted with kindness really every day since, and I'm reminded of that whenever I'm out and about now," Mike said. "So many of you who take the time to come up and say hi, it does mean the world to me."

Congrats on 30 years, Dooce! Here's to many more!