TCU quarterback Max Duggan declares for NFL Draft

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has declared for the NFL Draft.

This comes after Duggan finished 2nd in voting for the Heisman Trophy, and after he led TCU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Duggan was Gary Patterson’s starter for two seasons before new coach Sonny Dykes picked Chandler Morris over Duggan in the preseason.

Duggan regained the job for the second game because of an injury to Morris and ended up leading the Big 12 in every major passing category.

The Associated Press contributed to this report