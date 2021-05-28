Mavs hoping for big home crowd advantage in playoff series against the Clippers

For the first time in five years, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting a playoff game at the American Airlines Center.

They hope to win a third straight game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavs want everyone to wear blue Friday night for a blue-out at the AAC. Fans will get a t-shirt, a mask and rally towels in their chairs.

The message for the game – be loud and be ALL IN.

Dallas is hosting the Clippers after winning the first two games in their home arena.

But unlike the games in L.A., there will be a near-capacity crowd at the AAC.

"We’ve done a few months since January where we had 3,000-4,000 per night. But there’ll be nothing like a full house for the team to feel all our love and energy to push our team to a victory. We gotta beat L.A. We gotta beat L.A.," said Big Rob Maiden, a member of the Mavs ManiAACs.

Friday night’s game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 at the AAC is Sunday at the same time.

Advertisement

RELATED: Details released on COVID-19 vaccination events outside AAC before Mavericks playoff games