River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Red River County, Anderson County, Anderson County
11
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 AM CDT until SAT 7:51 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:16 PM CDT until SAT 10:15 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:18 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:31 PM CDT until SAT 1:31 AM CDT, Collin County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:52 AM CDT until FRI 1:45 PM CDT, Comanche County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 11:44 AM CDT until FRI 12:45 PM CDT, Hamilton County, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:40 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 12:30 PM CDT, Comanche County

Mavs hoping for big home crowd advantage in playoff series against the Clippers

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Mavs preparing for Game 3 against the Clippers in Dallas

For the first time in five years, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting a playoff game. They hope to win a third straight game against the LA Clippers.

DALLAS - For the first time in five years, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting a playoff game at the American Airlines Center. 

They hope to win a third straight game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavs want everyone to wear blue Friday night for a blue-out at the AAC. Fans will get a t-shirt, a mask and rally towels in their chairs.

The message for the game – be loud and be ALL IN.

Dallas is hosting the Clippers after winning the first two games in their home arena. 

But unlike the games in L.A., there will be a near-capacity crowd at the AAC.

"We’ve done a few months since January where we had 3,000-4,000 per night. But there’ll be nothing like a full house for the team to feel all our love and energy to push our team to a victory. We gotta beat L.A. We gotta beat L.A.," said Big Rob Maiden, a member of the Mavs ManiAACs.

Friday night’s game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 at the AAC is Sunday at the same time.

Shannon plays the drums with the Mavs Drumline

