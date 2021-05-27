Details released on COVID-19 vaccination events outside AAC before Mavericks playoff games

article

The city of Dallas has released details on the COVID-19 vaccination events that will be held outside the American Airlines Center before the Dallas Mavericks playoff games Friday and Sunday.

The Mavs, who are up 2-0 over the Clippers in their playoff series, will host Game 3 and Game 4, and would host Game 6 if the series goes that many games.

The vaccination events before the next two games will be open to any Texan above the age of 18, and the events will be held in Victory Plaza, outside the AAC, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Texas Military Department Mobile Vaccination Team will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are not required, and people do not have to attend the game to get a vaccine.

These vaccination events come as the Mavs are increasing their crowds to near capacity for the playoffs.

For those attending the game, mask will still be required in the arena for everyone while not eating or drinking.

