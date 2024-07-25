Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Fire-Rescue fire truck hits pedestrian in wheelchair

Updated  July 25, 2024 1:17pm CDT
DALLAS - A Dallas resident was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a fire truck.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highland and Ferguson roads, which is in the White Rock area of Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed one of its trucks hit a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

That person was taken to the hospital and was said to be "stable."

It’s not clear whose fault the crash was.

DFR said the truck was not on an emergency run at the time.

An investigation is underway. 