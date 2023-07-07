Luka Doncic engaged to long-time girlfriend

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is still working to get a ring on the court, but soon he'll have one off of it.

Doncic proposed to his long-time girlfriend Anamaria Goltes in Slovenia on Friday.

Doncic and Goltes posted a photo of the proposal at Lake Bled.

The date July 7, or 7/7, coincides with Doncic's number 77.

Luka, who is 24, and Goltes knew each other as children and began dating when they were teenagers.

Several high-profile stars dropped into the comments to celebrate the newly-engaged couple.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented, "Congrats brother!!!!"

Some of Luka's teammates are currently in Las Vegas for the beginning of Summer League.

The Mavericks will play their first Summer League game on July 8 at 2:30 p.m.