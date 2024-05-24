Luka Doncic hits game-winning 3 and the internet goes nuts

article

All eyes were on the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves game and when the stakes are highest, you know Luka Doncic is going to step up.

Luka hit a stepback three right in Rudy Gobert's eye to lead the Mavericks to a 2-0 series lead over the T'Wolves.

Related article

Needless to say the internet went nuts.

Dirk Nowitzki

Of course, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki was watching and summed it up in three letters.

"Wow," the Big German said on social media.

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes fired off several posts on social media throughout the night.

After Doncic hit the three he sent a message saying, "LUKKAAAA!!!!"

The QB teased an appearance at Game 3 in Dallas.

Skip Bayless

'Undisputed' host Skip Bayless said "There's just something about this Maverick team."

Robert Griffin III

Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III called Doncic a "cold blooded killa" and the shot "DISRESPECTFULLY BEAUTIFUL."

Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson celebrated the win.

Chandler Parsons

Former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons put it simply. "Mavs in 4."