Jerry Jones responds to reports of Dak's $40M contract request

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is using colorful language to describe contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys are getting ready for the season with three players in negotiations. In addition to Dak and Zeke, wide receiver Amari Cooper is waiting for a deal.

Jones said it's okay if contract talks continue after the regular season starts. But once it does, "you start paying the price as a team."

After Tuesday's practice in Oxnard, he was asked specifically about Dak's contract and the report that the quarterback is asking for $40 million.

"Picture if you were a driver of a car and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off. But you didn't understand your anatomy. You look down, you're spurtin' blood. You open the door and run into the woods, and either die bleeding to death or shock. The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That's because he's been there a lot and done that. So I'm squeezin' and waitin' for help," Jones said.

That left some people scratching their heads. But perhaps he's taken a morbid stance on the issue of negotiations because of his past.

Jones said he's lost players like defensive end DeMarcus Ware -- who was with the team for nine seasons -- because he didn't have the money to pay them after overpaying others. He said he's not letting a mistake like that happen again.

The Cowboys return to the practice field Wednesday afternoon.