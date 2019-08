- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. He may be asking for $40 million a year.

The NFL Network’s Jane Slater said that’s his counteroffer to a reported $30 million offer from the team. Other reports state the $40 million figure is not accurate.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is watching it all play out with amusement. He said the most he ever made was $16 million.

As the great Bob Dylan once wrote “The times they are a-changin’” https://t.co/dGV1WzCTLI — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) August 12, 2019

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant also weighed in and said he believes the Cowboys should give Dak his money.

Prescott currently earns just over $2 million a year. He is going into the final year of his rookie contract and could be a free agent after this season if the Cowboys fail to sign him.

The team is also working on deals for receiver Amari Cooper, who is in the final year of his contract, and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott didn’t show up for training camp and is holding out for a new contract with two years left on his existing one.