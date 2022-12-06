Jerry Jones: 'Not confident at all' that Cowboys would sign Odell Beckham Jr. without working out

article

The Cowboys have wined and dined free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but owner and GM Jerry Jones said there is no guarantee a deal will come together.

"It has to improve us now," Jones said during his weekly call on 105.3 the Fan.

Jones expressed concern about Beckham's ability to be ready to play at a high level this season coming off of an ACL injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. spotted at Mavs game with Cowboys players

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams wo Expand

Beckham underwent a physical with the Cowboys, but was not willing to work out as a part of his visit.

When Jones was asked if he could be confident in investing in Beckham without seeing him workout Jones replied, "I'm not confident at all."

Dak Prescott says he is recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. for the Cowboys

It wasn't all doom and gloom. Jones said the meetings with OBJ went well.

"We had pretty extensive meetings. We spent quite a bit of time together. I enjoyed every minute of it. We'll get back together today and see where we go from here. A lot of variables. It has to fit for both parties. This is like getting married. You're not getting together to have issues after you get together," Jones said.

Beckham also met with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants.

Dallas is assumed to be the favorite.