Dak Prescott says he is recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. for the Cowboys

Dak Prescott did not dodge any questions surrounding coveted free agent Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, he wants to see the receiver in a Cowboys jersey and is willing to put the work in to make it happen.

Beckham is deciding where his next home will be. The receiver tore his ACL in last year's Super Bowl and has multiple suitors for his next home.

Prescott says he's communicated directly with OBJ about coming to Dallas.

"When you are able to add a talent like Odell, that can be special. He obviously creates more weapons, for not only me, but for this offense, the playcaller, and gives more things for the defense to worry about." Prescott told the media Tuesday.

Jerry Jones confirmed earlier this week the Cowboys are planning to sit down with Beckham after Thanksgiving.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the Cowboys have "a chance" at landing the free agent.

"We're getting him in, hopefully everything is great in the recruiting process. He knows how much I want him here and a lot of these guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways to make sure that he understands that this is a team that he can help.," said Prescott.

As for the receiver's interest in Dallas, Prescott said OBJ is feeling the love, but the NFL is a business.

"It's mutual," the Cowboys QB said. "It's more than just somebody's feelings that they want to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play."

Beckham at least seems interested. After the Cowboys pounded the Vikings on Sunday the star receiver tweeted "they went crazy today."

Beckham is reportedly deciding between Dallas and the team that drafted him, the New York Giants.

The Cowboys take on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day at 3:30 p.m. on FOX 4.