Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful that this year could be the year that the Cowboys end their Super Bowl drought.

He answered questions from FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon from Cowboys camp in Oxnard to talk about what makes this season different.

Jerry Jones on Cowboys Super Bowl Hopes

Related article

The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since the 1996 season.

In fact, the team hasn't even been to an NFC Championship Game since '96.

After a strong season last year, the Cowboys suffered another disappointing early exit in last year's playoffs.

Jones is still optimistic about the team's chances this year.

"This is the best complementary team we've had going into camp that I can remember," said Jones.

Jones noted that the team still needed to find a kicker to complete the roster.

Unlike past years, Jones says this team does not have any glaring holes.

"On both sides of the ball, offense and defense, and frankly most special teams things we do, this is the most balance. We've got the best athletes, best skills," he said.

Jerry Jones on Cowboys Coaching Changes

Related article

One of the biggest changes the Dallas Cowboys made this offseason was allowing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to leave for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jerry said he is a big fan of head coach Mike McCarthy taking over the play-calling duties this season.

He says the change will allow defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to have complete control of the defense.

"It will create a great dynamic there that I think gets the most out of our talent," he said. "I think we've really made some adjustments with who is coaching what and who is coaching along with some of the additional talent we've added."

McCarthy called plays for much of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, but Moore, a leftover piece of Jason Garrett's staff, has been the play-caller for his entire time in Dallas.

Jerry Jones on Zack Martin Contract

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Dak Prescott #4 and Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys talk before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachu Expand

One of the biggest storylines at Cowboys camp this season is who is not there.

All-Pro offensive guard Zack Martin is holding out for a new contract.

Jones says the team admires Martin and his contributions as a player and person, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys can afford to pay the lineman what he is asking for.

"We just have so many dollars to go around," said Jones. "The dollars that aren't committed are committed to people such as [pass rusher Micah] Parsons in the future and [wide receiver CeeDee] Lamb."

Jones says that restructuring Martin's deal could put other players future deals at risk.

"Look, we've gotta keep this thing like we've got it designed, like we've got it contracted to keep this team on the field and keep it going forward," he said.

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott

Related article

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made some noise earlier this offseason when he promised that he would not throw as many interceptions this season.

Jones believes Prescott can stick to that promise.

"I'm in the camp that saw a few of those interceptions that weren't necessarily interceptions that he needs to improve on," he said.

Jones brought up a story about how Prescott's mom stressed the importance of not turning the ball over every time he would leave the house.

"She would holler at him and say ‘Dak, remember, no interceptions,'" he said. "He's indoctrinated to no interceptions, and he's not fragile about being talked to, coached and have it emphasized to him."

Jerry Jones on Jimmy Johnson and the Cowboys Ring of Honor

Football: Super Bowl XXVIII: (L-R) NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jimmy Johnson and Jim Lampley in locker room with Vince Lombardi Trophy during media interview after win vs Buffalo Bills. Atlanta, GA 1/ Expand

Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson has been suspiciously absent from the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Bad blood between Jones and Johnson ended the coach's Cowboys tenure, but in recent years both men have seemingly buried the hatchet, according to statements they have made publicly.

Yet, the Cowboys are not adding Johnson or any new members to the Ring of Honor this year.

"We've talked about that before. Jimmy was a great coach, we've got two or three coaches that need to go in there, candidly," Jones said. "We'll make something along those lines happen."

Jones said he took the advice from former Cowboys president Tex Schramm to make the Ring of Honor a very exclusive club of players and coaches who are cornerstones of the franchise.

Jones said he does plan to add former Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, who is going into the Hall of Fame this year, into the Ring of Honor at some point in the future.

Related article

"DeMarcus Ware is a no-brainer. He is the definition that Tex Schramm had in mind," said Jones.

Jones would not say when he plans to induct Ware.