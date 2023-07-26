It's Super Bowl or bust for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

article

The Dallas Cowboys hold their first open practice Wednesday at training camp in Southern California.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic about the season, even as a handful of players are recovering from injuries.

At his opening news conference in Oxnard, California, he said the team has the talent to be Super Bowl contenders.

"We’ve got a lot of work to be done because we’re gonna play a lot of young players. But I think that when you weigh it, you weigh where we’ve evolved over the last two or three years with our defense. You look at some of the talent we’ve got. Look at Dak. When I look at all those things I think we’ve got a chance to be a contender," Jones said.

Running back Tony Pollard is expected to return to the field in full action after breaking his fibula in last season’s playoff loss against the 49ers. He’ll play with the franchise tag this season.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is getting a five-year contract extension worth $97 million.

But guard Zack Martin is now officially a holdout while he waits for his deal.

Coach Mike McCarthy is entering his fourth Dallas season. He’ll call the plays on offense for the first time since he’s been with the team.

Dallas is one of the preseason favorites to win the NFC, something the team hasn’t done since the mid-90s. And Jones is in Super Bowl or bust mode.

"I certainly think and came to camp with the idea in mind that if we can have the kind of camp we want to have then we’ve got a team that can compete for the top spot," he said.

"If you want to bang the door down, you’ve got to be on the front porch every single time. So I think we definitely have established that and it’s about winning the championship," Coach McCarthy said. "Everybody today should feel that they can win the championship."

It’s been nearly 28 years since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl.