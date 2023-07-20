Cowboys guard Zack Martin considering hold out during training camp

article

One of the Dallas Cowboys' best players may not show up at training camp next week.

Right guard Zack Martin is reportedly unhappy with his contract and considering a hold out.

The six-time All-Pro is set to earn $13.5 million this season.

The highest-paid guards in the NFL make around $20 million a year.

Martin, who is a team captain, could be fined $50,000 for each day of training camp he misses.