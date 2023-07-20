Cowboys guard Zack Martin considering hold out during training camp
FRISCO, Texas - One of the Dallas Cowboys' best players may not show up at training camp next week.
Right guard Zack Martin is reportedly unhappy with his contract and considering a hold out.
The six-time All-Pro is set to earn $13.5 million this season.
The highest-paid guards in the NFL make around $20 million a year.
Martin, who is a team captain, could be fined $50,000 for each day of training camp he misses.