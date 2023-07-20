Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys guard Zack Martin considering hold out during training camp

Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) runs off the field during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts on December 4, 2022 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sports

FRISCO, Texas - One of the Dallas Cowboys' best players may not show up at training camp next week.

Right guard Zack Martin is reportedly unhappy with his contract and considering a hold out. 

The six-time All-Pro is set to earn $13.5 million this season.

The highest-paid guards in the NFL make around $20 million a year. 

Martin, who is a team captain, could be fined $50,000 for each day of training camp he misses.